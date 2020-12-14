Green Monday deals: Apple Pencil hits all-time low, iPad mini 5 $350, more

Today’s best deals include Apple Pencil at a new all-time low, iPad mini 5 is now $350, and VIZIO AirPlay TVs. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Both Apple Pencil models go on sale today

Amazon offers the latest Apple Pencil for $99. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and $16 under our previous mention. You can also find the first-generation model discounted to $80 at Amazon today, marking the second-best offer we’ve tracked there.

Apple Pencil brings a whole new level of functionality to your iPad Pro or Air. If you’re someone that enjoys creating content on an iPad, then this accessory is essential, with tilt and pressure sensitivity, tap controls for changing tools, and a magnetic design so you won’t lose it. Plus it wirelessly charges with ease, so you won’t have to deal with any more cables than you want to.

iPad mini 5 discounted from $350

Amazon offers Apple’s iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi 64GB for $350. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal marks a $49 discount from the regular going rate and matches our previous mention, as well as the Amazon all-time low.

Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers an ultra-portable design, 7.9-inch Retina display, and an A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID rounds out the list of notable features along with support for Apple Pencil. We heralded its smart form-factor as a defining feature “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

VIZIO P-Series 4K AirPlay 2 TVs fall to new lows

Amazon is currently offering the 2020 VIZIO P-Series 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV for $900. Normally fetching $1,200, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $90, saves you 25%, and marks a new all-time low.

VIZIO’s new P-Series TV is centered around a 65-inch 4K HDR panel that’s backed by a 240Hz refresh rate and 200 local dimming zones. You’ll also benefit from AirPlay 2 and other smart features as well as four HDMI ports, Ethernet, and USB connectivity to complete this PS5 and Xbox Series X-ready home theater upgrade.

25% off site-wide from Hyper (best-selling USB-C hubs + more)

Hyper has a special offer for 9to5Mac readers with a 25% off sitewide discount at HYPER with promo code “9TO5HOLIDAY” at checkout. Check out some of the best hubs and docks from Hyper, including:

Get 20% off all Apple Watch accessories from MONOWEAR w/ code 9TO5MAC20

One of our go-to brands for Apple Watch bands, Monowear, is giving readers 20% off site-wide with promo code 9TO5MAC20. Each of Monowear’s straps is designed 100% in-house, and they are available in a wide variety of styles, materials, and adapter colors/finishes.

