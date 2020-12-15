AirPods Max now available for same-day pickup and delivery from select Apple Stores

As the first pre-orders begin arriving to customers around the world, AirPods Max are also now available for Apple Store pickup and same-day delivery in select areas. Supply appears to be severely constrained, however, so availability varies wildly by city.

Via the Apple Online Store, AirPods Max are backordered well into 2021, with Apple quoting shipping times between 12 and 14 weeks for most color variants. This means in-store pickup is likely the best choice if you’re looking to buy a AirPods Max before the holiday season.

To place your Apple Store pickup order, simply head to Apple’s Online Store or open the Apple Store app, head to the AirPods Max purchase page, and choose “pick up in-store” at checkout. Remember that due to COVID-19, many Apple Stores are requiring appointments for pickups alongside other precautionary measures like mandatory masks and limited store capacity.

Again, keep in mind that availability is severely limited and that your local Apple Store might not have much, if any, AirPods Max stock.

Apple is also offering same-day delivery for $5 in select metro areas. This is an excellent option for buying AirPods Max from your local Apple Store without having to venture to the store itself amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple will give you a two-hour window for delivery, but again, availability varies by city.

AirPods Max retail for $549 and are available in five colors: space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink. They include a Smart Case that puts the headphones into an “ultralow power state that helps to preserve battery charge when not in use.”

Are you planning to buy AirPods Max? Has your pre-order already arrived? Let us know down in the comments!

