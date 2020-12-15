The first AirPods Max deliveries are reaching customers this morning, and a number of them have shared photos on Twitter.

They had to get in quickly to take delivery today, as shipping times very quickly slipped into March of next year – a fact scalpers were quick to exploit …

As always, the first customers to get their hands on Apple’s new over-ear headphones were in Australia and New Zealand, but we’ve now seen photos from customers in China and Europe too …

AirPods Max were available for pre-order from December 8, with today the earliest delivery date available. We’ve gradually learned more about them in the intervening time, including the unsurprising fact that Apple doesn’t include a charger – and the more surprising news that you don’t get an audio cable either. It’s normal for premium headphones in this price range to come with a range of accessories, including both cable and adapters for wired use.

Adam Wang showed off his AirPods Max, saying that the headphones are pretty good in all respects, but don’t feel quite as special as you might expect them to for the price.

Mac4Ever left theirs in the box, for a live unboxing later.

Oh, mais qui voilà ? #AirPodsMax

On le déballe en live tout à l'heure ? pic.twitter.com/199P8Lgs7b — Mac4Ever /Apple&Tech (@Mac4ever) December 15, 2020

Alice Clarke showed photos of herself wearing the space grey pair.

The black AirPods Max look pretty good. More subtle than the colours, but will go better with my hair once it’s red again. pic.twitter.com/5qhKEVKJ9l — Alice Clarke (@Alicedkc) December 14, 2020

King Technology showed theirs in the controversial case.

Vin reckons the ANC is better than that offered by Sony’s XM4 headphones, and says there is no distortion at any volume.

Move over Sony there’s a new ANC king in town. I can tell right off the bat the #AirPodsMax offer marginally better ANC compared to the Sony XM4. pic.twitter.com/gfDemb4HDH — Vin (@opticalparallax) December 15, 2020

A few more below,

First pair of headphones I’ve bought as an adult that didn’t come free with a phone 🤪 #airpodsmax #apple amazing sound!! pic.twitter.com/x7PVHW6wYx — Todd (@bookthatticket) December 15, 2020

Some in-store photos have also been posted, and Apple will doubtless share official photos later.

Our poll found that most readers consider them too expensive, but Apple’s pricing strategy is in line with that for HomePods.

