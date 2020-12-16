Deals: Third-party Solo Loop Apple Watch band $12, Mac mini and iPad Pro on sale, more

Today’s best deals include a third-party Apple Watch Sport Loop band for $12, latest Mac mini on sale, and various iPad Pros discounted. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Add a Solo Loop band to your Apple Watch

Amazon offers the Solo Loop Strap for Apple Watch in a number of sizes and colors for $12. As a comparison, these bands typically go for $16 with today’s deal marking the first discount we’ve tracked, and thus, a new all-time low. After Apple announced its new Solo Loop band back at September’s event we knew it would just be a matter of time before a third-party brought their own, more affordable, option to market. These bands are available in a number of different sizes and colors, making it easy to find the fit that’s just right for your setup.

Apple’s latest Mac mini gets discounted

B&H offers Apple’s latest Mac mini M1/8GB/512GB for $849. B&H is offering free next-day delivery on in-stock items. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and matching the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. The M1 chip brings the Neural engine to the Mac mini for the first time, enabling fast and highly-optimized machine learning workflows. You’ll also find two USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt and USB 4, making connectivity a breeze for all of your devices.

Current and prev-gen. iPad Pro models up to $370 off

B&H is discounting current and previous-generation iPad Pro models as part of its before Christmas sale. You can save up to $370 off the regular going rate with 2020 models dropping $100 in price and previous-generation configurations seeing the larger sale numbers. Amazon is price-matching select offers on 2020 models. Free overnight shipping is available at B&H on any items currently in-stock.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and a LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

