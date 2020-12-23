One of the first third-party MagSafe battery packs for iPhone 12 is now available to order

We’ve been anxiously waiting for third party accessory manufacturers to create new kinds of MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Last month we shared a concept detailing ideas for a MagSafe battery pack to replace things like chunky battery cases. Now, we’re starting to see real products come to life. Charge Fast has debuted the one of the first MagSafe power banks.

Charge Fast’s MagSafe power bank is advertised as capable of 15W wireless charging and 20W charging when connected to a device via a cable. The battery itself charges via USB-C.

Much like the MagSafe Wallet you can snap this battery right on the back of your iPhone 12 or even on top of an iPhone 12 case. It’s available in three colors: blue, green and grey. Its design clearly resembles that of a steel luggage case and looks pretty slick.

There are sure to be more battery accessories like this one and we should note that this particular battery isn’t Apple approved. So your mileage may vary, but like I noted earlier, this is the first MagSafe battery I’ve been able to find. It’s priced at $89.99 on Charge Fast’s website, but is currently on sale for $54.99.

What remains to be seen is whether Apple has official battery case accessories in store for the iPhone 12 lineup, and whether they would incorporate MagSafe into those accessories.





