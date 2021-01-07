Spotify begins beta testing redesigned CarPlay application with queue access and more

- Jan. 7th 2021 11:29 am PT

0

After finally adding support for standalone Apple Watch streaming in November, Spotify is now beta testing a major update to its CarPlay application. The latest version fo Spotify for iOS distributed to TestFlight beta users this week brings a new queue system as well as interface changes.

The biggest change in the latest beta version of Spotify is support for a queue system, as first spotted by users on Twitter. This helps bring the CarPlay experience in Spotify in line with Apple Music. The new interface allows users to quickly view what is next in the queue without having to use their iPhone, with a dedicated “Go to queue” button directly on the now playing interface.

Alongside this new queue system, Spotify has also made some other visual changes to its CarPlay application. There are still four tabs along the top for quick access to Home, Recently Played, Browse, and Library. There is also colorful album artwork and accents on the now playing screen. The Home tab offers quick access to daily news, personalized playlists, and more.

As it stands right now, there’s no word on when Spotify will roll out this redesigned CarPlay experience to everyone. The company has a history of rolling out updates at a slower pace than users would like, but hopefully the new CarPlay experience comes sooner rather than later.

Are you beta testing Spotify for iOS? Spot any other changes in CarPlay or on your iPhone? Let us know down in the comments!

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Spotify

Spotify

Spotify is a music streaming service that debuted in late 2008. It's the most popular music streaming service in the world with over 200 million users (as of January 2019).

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.