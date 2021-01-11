Videos: Apple promotes iPhone and Apple Pay privacy in new ads

- Jan. 11th 2021 1:35 pm PT

0

Apple has shared a pair of new privacy advertisements on one of its YouTube channels today. The new privacy ads focus on Face ID and Apple Pay, while Apple has also shared a new video highlighting the iPhone’s sustainability initiatives.

The three new videos were shared exclusively on Apple’s UK YouTube channel and come in at under 15 seconds. The focus of each video:

  • Face ID data is encrypted and protected on your iPhone.
  • Apple Pay: Privacy and security with each and every purchase.
  • To take less from the planet, we take more from iPhone. Apple recycles aluminum from iPhone production to manufacture Apple Watch cases.

Apple has made a habit of emphasizing its focus on privacy during the same week as the Consumer Electronics Show. Last year, Apple retuned to CES for the first time in decades to participate in a privacy roundtable alongside Facebook and other companies.

Two years ago, Apple put up billboards around Las Vegas touting “what happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone.”

Whether or not Apple has more planned for the rest of the week as CES 2021 remains to be seen. For now, you can check out the new privacy ads from Apple below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
Apple Pay

Apple Pay

Apple Pay is Apple's mobile payments solution first introduced in 2014.
Privacy Security

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.