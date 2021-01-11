Pioneer announces modular receiver to bring wireless CarPlay to more vehicles

As CES 2021 kicks off this week, Pioneer Electronics has announced its newest in-dash receiver with support for CarPlay. The new DMH-WC5700NEX features support for both wireless and wired CarPlay, and will be available sometime this summer.

The biggest differentiator of Pioneer’s newest CarPlay receiver is the modular design. The company explains that the DMH-WC5700NEX is designed to offer those with “limited or restricted dash space” an in-dash upgrade solution for their head unit.

Ted Cardenas, vice president of marketing for Pioneer Electronics, explained:

“With the DMH-WC5700NEX, Pioneer provides an automotive upgrade solution for many different vehicles that typically have been extremely restrictive or even impossible with regard to the installation of an aftermarket in-dash receiver, including several popular late model Chevrolet vehicles such as the Silverado and Camaro. With this solution, owners of these vehicles now have an option for adding Amazon Alexa, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and more to enhance and upgrade their driving experience.”

The DMH-WC5700NEX features a 6.8-inch touchscreen and can fit in 2-DIN dashes. The modular design means that the actual display can be separated from the rest of the head unit, allowing the bulk of the chassis to be placed elsewhere. Pioneer will make two different optional extension cables to connect the display to the rest of the head unit.

This would allow you place the display in the center console, but place the “guts” of the head unit out of the way.

Due to the modular form factor and availability of two different optional extension cables, the DMH-WC5700NEX is also suitable for fully custom installation by an installation specialist, further expanding its application to an even wider range of vehicles when compared to traditional in-dash receivers.

The modular DMH-WC5700NEX also features support for Amazon Alexa and Android Auto in addition to wired and wireless CarPlay. Unfortunately, no information about pricing has been announced, but Pioneer says a release is planned for the summer of 2021.

