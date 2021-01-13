Evernote unveils new ‘Home’ dashboard with multiple information in one place

Popular note app and task management platform Evernote announced last September a major redesign for its mobile website and apps. Today, Evernote unveiled a new dashboard called “Home,” which brings multiple information such as notes, drafts, and documents in one place.

Evernote users will now have a more immersive and intuitive experience when accessing the platform. The new Home menu brings suggestions of useful content to help you start your day, including your notes, a scratch pad, your notebooks, documents, files, and more.

Home is a brand-new way to start your day in Evernote; a one-stop dashboard that puts the information you need front and center—neatly organized and instantly available—so you can stay on top of your day without feeling overwhelmed.

Users who have an Evernote Basic or Plus account will have access to the following widgets: Notes, Scratch Pad, Recently Captured, Notebooks, Pinned Note, Tags, and Shortcuts. If you’re an Evernote Premium or Business subscriber, you’ll be able to resize, reorganize, or even remove widgets from your Home, in addition to options for changing the background.

Check out the video below that shows how the new Home dashboard works on Evernote:

The new Home experience will be rolled out to users over the next few weeks for Mac, Windows, and web, with updates for iOS and Android apps coming later this year. You can learn more about the new Evernote Home in this official blog post.

