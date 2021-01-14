VOCOlinc’s new Cool Mist humidifier with HomeKit support now available in the US

HomeKit accessory maker VOCOlinc has officially debuted a new variant of its popular smart humidifier and accent light in the United States. The new VOCOlinc Cool Mist features HomeKit connectivity, as well as integration with other smart home systems such as Amazon Alexa.

The humidifier features a 2.5L capacity with a top-fill design that makes it easy to fill, plus five different mist levels. HomeKit control means you can integrate the Cool Mist into your scenes and automations, and control via Siri.

The 2.5L water tank with material adds clean and cool moisture to dry air for up to 30 hours. Simply open the lid and pour water straight from the top. The MistFlow automatically shuts off when it runs out of water, and will notify you immediately via your smartphone, and its beeping sound.

What makes the VOCOlinc Cool Mist unique is its 2-in-1 design. In addition to acting as a humidifier, the accessory also doubles as an accent light that is controllable separately in the Home application. This means that you have two “accessories” to control in the Home app: the humidifier and the smart accent light.

The accent light allows you to choose from “16 million colors and apply your favorite light effects.” The design features two touch buttons on the front for easy control, with the rest of the body taken up by the actual accent light.

The new VOCOlinc Cool Mist is available now for $69.99 with the first orders slated to ship later this month.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: