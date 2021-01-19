In a somewhat random press release this morning, Apple has emphasized some of the features of the iPhone 12 camera systems, and shared some “shot on iPhone 12” photos. These range from portraits to pie.

The photos are, as you’d expect, beautiful examples of what can be created with the phone given a creative eye and a little know-how …

Apple stresses the computational photography capabilities and wide aperture lenses of the complete lineup; the LiDAR sensors and telephoto reach of the Pro models; and the larger sensor of the Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 lineup delivers advanced camera systems, and with A14 Bionic — the fastest chip in a smartphone — powerful computational photography features to all users. Photographers around the world are using iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max to capture stunning images of cityscapes, landscapes, people, and more, from day to night. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature a powerful dual-camera system with an expansive Ultra Wide camera and a new Wide camera with an ƒ/1.6 aperture that provides 27 percent more light for improved photos and videos in low-light environments. Both models also introduce new computational photography features, which include Night mode and faster-performing Deep Fusion on all cameras, for improved photos in any environment. Smart HDR 3 uses machine learning to intelligently adjust the white balance, contrast, texture, and saturation of a photo for remarkably natural-looking images. The reimagined pro camera system on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is even more versatile with Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, and provides even more creative control to users. iPhone 12 Pro Max takes the pro camera experience even further with a 65 mm focal length Telephoto camera for increased flexibility and 5x optical zoom range, as well as an advanced Wide camera boasting a 47 percent larger sensor with 1.7μm pixels for a massive 87 percent improvement in low-light conditions. A LiDAR Scanner also unlocks advanced capabilities for Pro models, including up to 6x faster autofocus in low-light scenes and the introduction of Night mode portraits.

Unsurprisingly, there are several night shots and low-light images, while others show off the ultrawide angle lens. The fireside shot, top-right, is especially impressive. Although the flames are completely blown out, it still captures the color of the fire while also showing decent detail in both the face and the starlit sky.

In my own experience of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, I’ve been impressed by night shots in general, the dynamic range available in ProRAW captures, and by night portraits in particular.

You can see more of Apple’s highlighted “shot on iPhone 12” photos below, and the complete set here.

