Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has been included in a Trump statue plan revealed in a new executive order yesterday. Twitter users are variously amused and bemused by the plan to create a National Garden of American Heroes, featuring statues of almost 250 people …

Trump first announced his intention to do this back in July of last year, but has left it until the last moment to provide the names.

While most people would acknowledge the importance or accomplishments of the majority of those listed, the sheer number of them is leading to suggestions that the end result will look more like a theme park, safari park or junkyard than a garden.

Is it like a thousand acres big? Do you drive through like a safari park?

Twitter users are also expressing doubts that Trump chose the names himself.

That's…a lot of statues. Did they just Google "famous Americans" and print out the whole list? Gonna have to get a bigger garden. — Mike the Incredibly Pissed Off Cat (@MiiketheCatt) January 18, 2021

Some have pointed out that it seems unlikely that Trump even has any idea who many of them are.

Notice Hannah Arendt on that list? Who told Trump about Hannah Arendt? I would have loved to be in on that conversation. — Stephen Marche (@StephenMarche) January 18, 2021

Arendt is the author of The Origins of Totalitarianism, a three-volume book published in 1951 about the birth of Naziism. The book saw a resurgence in popularity following Trump’s election and presidency, and has been republished twice during Trump’s term in office.

Others have noted that Arendt is not the only one on the list who would not have been a fan of Trump.

You can read the full list below, but there seems little chance that the incoming Biden administration will proceed with this project.

Ansel Adams John Adams Samuel Adams Muhammad Ali Luis Walter Alvarez Susan B. Anthony Hannah Arendt Louis Armstrong Neil Armstrong Crispus Attucks John James Audubon Lauren Bacall Clara Barton Todd Beamer Alexander Graham Bell Roy Benavidez Ingrid Bergman Irving Berlin Humphrey Bogart Daniel Boone Norman Borlaug William Bradford Herb Brooks Kobe Bryant William F. Buckley Jr. Sitting Bull Frank Capra Andrew Carnegie Charles Carroll John Carroll George Washington Carver Johnny Cash Joshua Chamberlain Whittaker Chambers Johnny “Appleseed” Chapman Ray Charles Julia Child Gordon Chung-Hoon William Clark Henry Clay Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain) Roberto Clemente Grover Cleveland Red Cloud William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody Nat King Cole Samuel Colt Christopher Columbus Calvin Coolidge James Fenimore Cooper Davy Crockett Benjamin O. Davis Jr. Miles Davis Dorothy Day Joseph H. De Castro Emily Dickinson Walt Disney William “Wild Bill” Donovan Jimmy Doolittle Desmond Doss Frederick Douglass Herbert Henry Dow Katharine Drexel Peter Drucker Amelia Earhart Thomas Edison Jonathan Edwards Albert Einstein Dwight D. Eisenhower Duke Ellington Ralph Waldo Emerson Medgar Evers David Farragut the Marquis de La Fayette Mary Fields Henry Ford George Fox Aretha Franklin Benjamin Franklin Milton Friedman Robert Frost Gabby Gabreski Bernardo de Gálvez Lou Gehrig Theodor Seuss Geisel Cass Gilbert Ruth Bader Ginsburg John Glenn Barry Goldwater Samuel Gompers Alexander Goode Carl Gorman Billy Graham Ulysses S. Grant Nellie Gray Nathanael Greene Woody Guthrie Nathan Hale William Frederick “Bull” Halsey Jr. Alexander Hamilton Ira Hayes Hans Christian Heg Ernest Hemingway Patrick Henry Charlton Heston Alfred Hitchcock Billie Holiday Bob Hope Johns Hopkins Grace Hopper Sam Houston Whitney Houston Julia Ward Howe Edwin Hubble Daniel Inouye Andrew Jackson Robert H. Jackson Mary Jackson John Jay Thomas Jefferson Steve Jobs Katherine Johnson Barbara Jordan Chief Joseph Elia Kazan Helen Keller John F. Kennedy Francis Scott Key Coretta Scott King Martin Luther King Jr. Russell Kirk Jeane Kirkpatrick Henry Knox Tadeusz Kościuszko Harper Lee Pierre Charles L’Enfant Meriwether Lewis Abraham Lincoln Vince Lombardi Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Clare Boothe Luce Douglas MacArthur Dolley Madison James Madison George Marshall Thurgood Marshall William Mayo Christa McAuliffe William McKinley Louise McManus Herman Melville Thomas Merton George P. Mitchell Maria Mitchell William “Billy” Mitchell Samuel Morse Lucretia Mott John Muir Audie Murphy Edward Murrow John Neumann Annie Oakley Jesse Owens Rosa Parks George S. Patton Jr. Charles Willson Peale William Penn Oliver Hazard Perry John J. Pershing Edgar Allan Poe Clark Poling John Russell Pope Elvis Presley Jeannette Rankin Ronald Reagan Walter Reed William Rehnquist Paul Revere Henry Hobson Richardson Hyman Rickover Sally Ride Matthew Ridgway Jackie Robinson Norman Rockwell Caesar Rodney Eleanor Roosevelt Franklin D. Roosevelt Theodore Roosevelt Betsy Ross Babe Ruth Sacagawea Jonas Salk John Singer Sargent Antonin Scalia Norman Schwarzkopf Junípero Serra Elizabeth Ann Seton Robert Gould Shaw Fulton Sheen Alan Shepard Frank Sinatra Margaret Chase Smith Bessie Smith Elizabeth Cady Stanton Jimmy Stewart Harriet Beecher Stowe Gilbert Stuart Anne Sullivan William Howard Taft Maria Tallchief Maxwell Taylor Tecumseh Kateri Tekakwitha Shirley Temple Nikola Tesla Jefferson Thomas Henry David Thoreau Jim Thorpe Augustus Tolton Alex Trebek Harry S. Truman Sojourner Truth Harriet Tubman Dorothy Vaughan C. T. Vivian John von Neumann Thomas Ustick Walter Sam Walton Booker T. Washington George Washington John Washington John Wayne Ida B. Wells-Barnett Phillis Wheatley Walt Whitman Laura Ingalls Wilder Roger Williams John Winthrop Frank Lloyd Wright Orville Wright Wilbur Wright Alvin C. York Cy Young Lorenzo de Zavala.

