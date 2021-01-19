Steve Jobs included in Trump statue plan that confuses everyone

Jan. 19th 2021

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has been included in a Trump statue plan revealed in a new executive order yesterday. Twitter users are variously amused and bemused by the plan to create a National Garden of American Heroes, featuring statues of almost 250 people …

Trump first announced his intention to do this back in July of last year, but has left it until the last moment to provide the names.

While most people would acknowledge the importance or accomplishments of the majority of those listed, the sheer number of them is leading to suggestions that the end result will look more like a theme park, safari park or junkyard than a garden.

Is it like a thousand acres big? Do you drive through like a safari park?

Twitter users are also expressing doubts that Trump chose the names himself.

Some have pointed out that it seems unlikely that Trump even has any idea who many of them are.

Arendt is the author of The Origins of Totalitarianism, a three-volume book published in 1951 about the birth of Naziism. The book saw a resurgence in popularity following Trump’s election and presidency, and has been republished twice during Trump’s term in office.

Others have noted that Arendt is not the only one on the list who would not have been a fan of Trump.

You can read the full list below, but there seems little chance that the incoming Biden administration will proceed with this project.

  1. Ansel Adams
  2. John Adams
  3. Samuel Adams
  4. Muhammad Ali
  5. Luis Walter Alvarez
  6. Susan B. Anthony
  7. Hannah Arendt
  8. Louis Armstrong
  9. Neil Armstrong
  10. Crispus Attucks
  11. John James Audubon
  12. Lauren Bacall
  13. Clara Barton
  14. Todd Beamer
  15. Alexander Graham Bell
  16. Roy Benavidez
  17. Ingrid Bergman
  18. Irving Berlin
  19. Humphrey Bogart
  20. Daniel Boone
  21. Norman Borlaug
  22. William Bradford
  23. Herb Brooks
  24. Kobe Bryant
  25. William F. Buckley Jr.
  26. Sitting Bull
  27. Frank Capra
  28. Andrew Carnegie
  29. Charles Carroll
  30. John Carroll
  31. George Washington Carver
  32. Johnny Cash
  33. Joshua Chamberlain
  34. Whittaker Chambers
  35. Johnny “Appleseed” Chapman
  36. Ray Charles
  37. Julia Child
  38. Gordon Chung-Hoon
  39. William Clark
  40. Henry Clay
  41. Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain)
  42. Roberto Clemente
  43. Grover Cleveland
  44. Red Cloud
  45. William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody
  46. Nat King Cole
  47. Samuel Colt
  48. Christopher Columbus
  49. Calvin Coolidge
  50. James Fenimore Cooper
  51. Davy Crockett
  52. Benjamin O. Davis Jr.
  53. Miles Davis
  54. Dorothy Day
  55. Joseph H. De Castro
  56. Emily Dickinson
  57. Walt Disney
  58. William “Wild Bill” Donovan
  59. Jimmy Doolittle
  60. Desmond Doss
  61. Frederick Douglass
  62. Herbert Henry Dow
  63. Katharine Drexel
  64. Peter Drucker
  65. Amelia Earhart
  66. Thomas Edison
  67. Jonathan Edwards
  68. Albert Einstein
  69. Dwight D. Eisenhower
  70. Duke Ellington
  71. Ralph Waldo Emerson
  72. Medgar Evers
  73. David Farragut
  74. the Marquis de La Fayette
  75. Mary Fields
  76. Henry Ford
  77. George Fox
  78. Aretha Franklin
  79. Benjamin Franklin
  80. Milton Friedman
  81. Robert Frost
  82. Gabby Gabreski
  83. Bernardo de Gálvez
  84. Lou Gehrig
  85. Theodor Seuss Geisel
  86. Cass Gilbert
  87. Ruth Bader Ginsburg
  88. John Glenn
  89. Barry Goldwater
  90. Samuel Gompers
  91. Alexander Goode
  92. Carl Gorman
  93. Billy Graham
  94. Ulysses S. Grant
  95. Nellie Gray
  96. Nathanael Greene
  97. Woody Guthrie
  98. Nathan Hale
  99. William Frederick “Bull” Halsey Jr.
  100. Alexander Hamilton
  101. Ira Hayes
  102. Hans Christian Heg
  103. Ernest Hemingway
  104. Patrick Henry
  105. Charlton Heston
  106. Alfred Hitchcock
  107. Billie Holiday
  108. Bob Hope
  109. Johns Hopkins
  110. Grace Hopper
  111. Sam Houston
  112. Whitney Houston
  113. Julia Ward Howe
  114. Edwin Hubble
  115. Daniel Inouye
  116. Andrew Jackson
  117. Robert H. Jackson
  118. Mary Jackson
  119. John Jay
  120. Thomas Jefferson
  121. Steve Jobs
  122. Katherine Johnson
  123. Barbara Jordan
  124. Chief Joseph
  125. Elia Kazan
  126. Helen Keller
  127. John F. Kennedy
  128. Francis Scott Key
  129. Coretta Scott King
  130. Martin Luther King Jr.
  131. Russell Kirk
  132. Jeane Kirkpatrick
  133. Henry Knox
  134. Tadeusz Kościuszko
  135. Harper Lee
  136. Pierre Charles L’Enfant
  137. Meriwether Lewis
  138. Abraham Lincoln
  139. Vince Lombardi
  140. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
  141. Clare Boothe Luce
  142. Douglas MacArthur
  143. Dolley Madison
  144. James Madison
  145. George Marshall
  146. Thurgood Marshall
  147. William Mayo
  148. Christa McAuliffe
  149. William McKinley
  150. Louise McManus
  151. Herman Melville
  152. Thomas Merton
  153. George P. Mitchell
  154. Maria Mitchell
  155. William “Billy” Mitchell
  156. Samuel Morse
  157. Lucretia Mott
  158. John Muir
  159. Audie Murphy
  160. Edward Murrow
  161. John Neumann
  162. Annie Oakley
  163. Jesse Owens
  164. Rosa Parks
  165. George S. Patton Jr.
  166. Charles Willson Peale
  167. William Penn
  168. Oliver Hazard Perry
  169. John J. Pershing
  170. Edgar Allan Poe
  171. Clark Poling
  172. John Russell Pope
  173. Elvis Presley
  174. Jeannette Rankin
  175. Ronald Reagan
  176. Walter Reed
  177. William Rehnquist
  178. Paul Revere
  179. Henry Hobson Richardson
  180. Hyman Rickover
  181. Sally Ride
  182. Matthew Ridgway
  183. Jackie Robinson
  184. Norman Rockwell
  185. Caesar Rodney
  186. Eleanor Roosevelt
  187. Franklin D. Roosevelt
  188. Theodore Roosevelt
  189. Betsy Ross
  190. Babe Ruth
  191. Sacagawea
  192. Jonas Salk
  193. John Singer Sargent
  194. Antonin Scalia
  195. Norman Schwarzkopf
  196. Junípero Serra
  197. Elizabeth Ann Seton
  198. Robert Gould Shaw
  199. Fulton Sheen
  200. Alan Shepard
  201. Frank Sinatra
  202. Margaret Chase Smith
  203. Bessie Smith
  204. Elizabeth Cady Stanton
  205. Jimmy Stewart
  206. Harriet Beecher Stowe
  207. Gilbert Stuart
  208. Anne Sullivan
  209. William Howard Taft
  210. Maria Tallchief
  211. Maxwell Taylor
  212. Tecumseh
  213. Kateri Tekakwitha
  214. Shirley Temple
  215. Nikola Tesla
  216. Jefferson Thomas
  217. Henry David Thoreau
  218. Jim Thorpe
  219. Augustus Tolton
  220. Alex Trebek
  221. Harry S. Truman
  222. Sojourner Truth
  223. Harriet Tubman
  224. Dorothy Vaughan
  225. C. T. Vivian
  226. John von Neumann
  227. Thomas Ustick Walter
  228. Sam Walton
  229. Booker T. Washington
  230. George Washington
  231. John Washington
  232. John Wayne
  233. Ida B. Wells-Barnett
  234. Phillis Wheatley
  235. Walt Whitman
  236. Laura Ingalls Wilder
  237. Roger Williams
  238. John Winthrop
  239. Frank Lloyd Wright
  240. Orville Wright
  241. Wilbur Wright
  242. Alvin C. York
  243. Cy Young
  244. Lorenzo de Zavala.

Photo: Matthew Yohe

