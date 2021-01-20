Save on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and more in today’s best deals

Today’s top deals include the latest MacBook Pro, Apple’s iPad Pro, and G-Technology storage. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take up to $100 off Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro

Amazon is offering Apple’s new M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro from $1,219. You can upgrade to the 512GB configuration for $1,399. Today’s deals take up to $100 off the regular going rate and match our previous mentions in some instances. These are the second-best prices we’ve tracked all-time.

Apple’s new MacBook Pros feature the brand’s first silicon chips, which promises a “giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance.” This model offers up to 20 hours of battery life, the best ever for a MacBook Pro, 8GB worth of RAM, and 512GB worth of solid-state storage. You’ll also find two Thunderbolt 3 ports on this model.

Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro gets $100 discount

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $999. Today’s deal saves you $100 from its list price, matches the Amazon low, and is $50 above our last mention, which was in December of last year during a 1-day-only sale at B&H.

Apple’s latest 2020 iPad Pro delivers several new features, like a dual 12 and 10MP camera system that also sports a LiDAR scanner on the rear, Face ID on the front, and USB-C connectivity for expandable I/O. You’ll also find 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support here and up to 10 hours of battery life to last you all day before it’s time to plug in again. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Add G-Technology’s rugged 4TB USB-C Hard Drive to your EDC

Amazon offers the G-Technology 4TB ArmorATD Rugged USB-C Hard Drive for $130. Normally fetching $160, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, matches our previous mention for the second-best to date, and comes within $10 of the all-time low set over a year ago. G-Technology’s ArmorATD drive brings 4TB of rugged storage into your kit that’s backed by an IP54 water-resistance rating. On top of being able to withstand up to 1,000 pounds of pressure and drops from 3.3 feet, you’re looking at up to 140MB/s transfer speeds and USB-C connectivity to complete the package.

