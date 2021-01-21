Deals: Beats Solo Pro $150, Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 $60, HomeKit accessories, more

Today’s best deals include Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones, Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021, and affordable HomeKit accessories. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones drop to all-time low price

Woot offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones for $150 in Dark Blue. Today’s deal is up to $140 in savings from the regular going rate, $10 under our previous mention, and matching the second-best offer all-time.

The Solo Pro over-ears deliver a completely wireless design backed by iconic colors and fast connectivity thanks to Apple’s H1 chip. You can also count on Active Noise Cancellation, which stands out as one of the defining features here. With up to 40 hours of battery life, you can count on long listening sessions that should last through multiple commutes each week.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 delivers image editing guidance

Amazon offers Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 for Mac or PC at $60. Regularly $100, today’s deal is a 40% discount and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Available as a digital download in this promotion.

Photoshop and Premiere Elements have recently been refreshed with new features for easy sharing and editing. If you don’t feel like you’re in need of the more robust tools found in the full-blown Photoshop and Premiere software suite, going with this more affordable alternative is a great idea. Alongside the more affordable approach to this software is 83 step-by-step guided edits that can help take your content to the next level. Adobe’s line of software generally has great ratings overall.

HomeKit highlights this $27 Meross Smart Table Lamp

Meross Direct via Amazon offers its HomeKit-enabled Smart Lamp for $27. That’s down from the usual $45 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked. Meross delivers an affordable price tag and full HomeKit integration with its smart table lamp, making it easy to illuminate your space with various colors and control it with Siri. If you’re outside Apple’s ecosystem, this lamp will also function alongside Alexa and Assistant, too. You can also count on schedule and timer features, as well, making it easy to automatically lay out your day and cut down on any energy vampires.

