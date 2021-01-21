Second report says iOS 15 to drop support for iPhone 6s, original iPhone SE, more

A new report today from iPhoneSoft claims to have details on what devices Apple plans to drop support with iOS 15. Notably, the information lines up with a preview report we saw at the end of last year suggesting the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, original iPhone SE will be on the chopping block.

French publication iPhoneSoft says that the information is coming from within Apple (via Apple Translate):

Here is a first list of apple devices that will host iOS 15 beta next June, once again gleaned from our developer friend at Apple and who notably officiates on the Plans app.

At this point, it looks like Apple is planning to drop support for iPhones with A9 chips and earlier. While that might not sound like a big deal for many, the iPhone 6s has continued to be very popular in resale markets.

The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus originally launched in September 2015, with the iPhone SE landing in March 2016. These devices have been very popular and received over four years of software updates from Apple.

Not compatible with iOS 15:

iPhone 6s an 6s Plus

iPhone SE 2016

That lines up with the report we saw last November from The Verifier. But going beyond that information, iPhoneSoft says that iOS 15 will also “probably not be available” on:

iPad mini 4

iPad Air 2

iPad 5

Here’s a look at what devices could work with the iOS/iPadOS 15.

Likely compatible with iOS 15:

2021 iPhone lineup

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

and for iPad:

2021 iPad lineup

12.9-inch iPad Pro

9.7, 10.5, and 11-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3

iPad Air 4

iPad 6/7/8

iPad mini 5

