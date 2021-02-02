Apple looks to spur News+ growth with new affiliate program

Apple is looking to spur the growth of its subscription news service Apple News+. The company has announced a new affiliate program for Apple News+, which pays out a bounty of 400% per conversion.

The Apple Affiliate program has a complicated history. In 2018, Apple removed App Store purchases and in-app purchases from the program completely. Since then, it has focused on Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Books.

The new Apple News+ affiliate program is another step in this direction. Apple says that the Apple News+ affiliate program will pay a one-time bounty of 400% on paid membership based on the local market rate:

We are excited to announce the launch of our latest affiliate program — Apple News+. This is a great new way to earn added commission by linking to a new Apple Service. Apple News+ pays a one-time bounty of 400% on paid membership based on the local market rate. For example, after the 30-day trial partners will be paid $39.99 per membership in the US and £39.99 per membership in the UK.

There are also new resources for Apple News+:

The Apple News+ Toolbox also has separate creative assets for each of the four markets in several standard IAB sizes. Please make sure you download the appropriate banners to use in the respective market(s) you are planning to promote, as each market (US, UK, CA, and AU) has different publications and creative.

Those interested can apply on Apple’s affiliate website. Those who were already members of the Apple Services Performance Partners program will automatically have access to the new Apple News+ program.

