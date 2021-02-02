HomeKit gains traction as major builder plans connected homes with Level lock, Eero routers, more

Over the last few years, we’ve started seeing home developers dive into building smart homes at scale and the latest is Lennar Corporation, a nationwide homebuilder. The new Lennar Connected Homes will feature a focus on Amazon’s Ring smart devices but notably features many HomeKit devices like Level’s smart lock, Eero routers, Honeywell thermostats, LiftMaster myQ, and more.

Lennar announced the news in a press release today:

The Connected Home by Lennar integrates valued technology features such as security and convenience in a suite of premiere smart devices, reflecting Lennar’s relentless efforts to design and build homes that meet the needs of families well into the future.

Lennar’s new smart homes will include:

Lennar is pitching the convenience of controlling all of these devices with the Ring app and says it sees Amazon’s smart home company as “the industry standard.” After Amazon acquired Ring back in 2018, it still promises HomeKit support for devices like the Video Doorbell Pro. However, that’s still yet to happen.

But in any case, it’s nice to see Lennar choosing many devices that offer HomeKit support alongside Alexa functionality.

Sidenote: If you’re looking to build out your HomeKit smart home further, two great alternatives to Ring’s video doorbell and alarm system are Logitech’s Circle View HomeKit doorbell and Abode’s HomeKit security system.

Lennar is a major US developer, it built over 50,000 homes back in 2019. So including smart homes in its offerings will certainly move the smart home device industry forward.

“Technology and innovation are a core focus of Lennar’s homebuilding and financial services platforms,” said Lennar Executive Chairman, Stuart Miller. “Through our LENx technology division, we have invested in and innovated with best-in-class brands to re-imagine important elements of the home purchase, finance, and living experience. Our strategic relationships with Ring, Alloy, Level, Moen, eero and others in developing connected communities are an important extension of our strategy. In particular, we strongly believe that the simplicity and security focus of Ring coupled with the company’s aggressive innovation cycle is quickly becoming the industry standard.

