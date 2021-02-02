M1 Mac mini in the cloud now available for 12 cents/hour

Accessing an M1 Mac mini in the cloud just got cheaper. Amazon Web Services (AWS) began offering Intel Mac mini instances at the end of last year for $1.083 per hour, in minimum 24-hour chunks. Scaleway, a European cloud services company, is now offering the M1 version for €0.10 ($0.12) per hour, with the same 24-hour minimum …

The company says the service is aimed at distributed development teams working on iOS and macOS projects.

This new launch provides Scaleway customers with the latest fully native Apple experience based on macOS Big Sur running on the lightning-fast Mac mini M1 at €0.10 per hour. All systems come pre-installed with the latest version of macOS Big Sur 11.2 and Xcode 12.4 […] With the introduction of its Mac mini running on Apple silicon M1 on November 10, 2020, Apple stunned the world by delivering massive computing power while consuming 55% less energy than previous generations, and claimed the title of the “world’s best CPU performance per watt”. Arnaud de Bermingham, Founder and President of Scaleway said, “The Apple silicon M1 is exactly the sort of innovation that we look for to deliver better computing performance to our clients while consuming less energy, in line with our DNA and environmental values.” Yann Lechelle, CEO of Scaleway continued, “This is the perfect setup to tackle increasingly complex macOS or iOS continuous integration and delivery for distributed development teams.” Indeed, creating a Scaleway account to take remote control of a newly installed Mac mini M1 takes less than 5 minutes. Scaleway is deploying its Mac mini M1 farm in its state-of-the-art DC4 data center located in a former nuclear fallout shelter 25 meters underground in Paris, France. As of today, Scaleway’s customers can benefit from the Mac mini M1 from anywhere in the world, and compute more while burning less.

AWS said in December that it expects to have M1 Mac minis available in the first half of this year.

A comparison of power draw and thermal output across various generations of Mac mini highlighted the efficiency achieved by the M1 Mac mini compared to its Intel predecessors.

