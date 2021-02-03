Wednesday’s best deals: iPhone 11/Pro/Max from $530, M1 MacBook Pro $100 off, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by offers on iPhone 11/Pro/Max from $530, as well as Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro and the elago MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand at $22. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 11/Pro/Max all discounted from $530

Woot is currently discounting various iPhone 11/Pro models in certified refurbished condition starting at $530. Amongst all of the offers, our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro at $650 for the 64GB model. Down from $999, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked to date. You can also step up to 256GB and 512GB capacities, down from $1,149 and $1,349, respectively.

Apple’s now previous-generation iPhone lineup delivers Liquid Retina HD displays alongside dual or three camera systems, which will capture some of the best smartphone photos out there. That’s on top of Face ID, wireless charging support, and more. A 90-day warranty completes the package.

Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro now $100 off

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,199. Usually fetching $1,299, here you’re saving $100 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $40 and matching the all-time low. The latest MacBook Pro from Apple delivers its M1 chip complete with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. You can count on its 13-inch Retina display alongside up to 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Apple’s TouchBar completes the package alongside its latest Magic Keyboard.

elago’s MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand at $22

elago’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand for $22. Down from its usual $25 going rate, today’s offer is the very first time we’ve seen this new release on sale. Comprised of a premium silicone so as not to scratch your device, this spherical stand has a slot for your MagSafe charger and delivers a design that makes it easy to drop on an iPhone. It’s compatible with all of Apple’s latest iPhone 12 devices and is a great way to upgrade your desk or nightstand’s charging setup.

