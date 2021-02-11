Microsoft To Do levels up with new home screen widgets for iPhone and iPad

Microsoft has released an update today to its To Do app for iPhone and iPad. The big focus of the new build is the three new widgets that make it easier to manage your schedule and To Do list.

Microsoft shared the news on its blog this morning. The new iOS widgets come in small, medium, and large with the ability to show the “My Day,” “Your Tasks,” or “Add Tasks” view.

With the launch of iOS 14, you can now add widgets to your home screen. We’re excited to announce that To Do widgets for iOS 14 are now available! We’ve added three new types of widgets for you – read on to learn more.

The “Your Tasks” widget comes in medium and large, the “My Day” widget is available in small, and the “Add Task” widget comes in the same.

Microsoft also reminds users you can stack widgets for a more powerful To Do without taking up lots of screen space.

Like the rest of the To Do app, the new widgets work with the system dark/light mode of iOS.

Interestingly, Microsoft also has its Lists iOS app alongside the To Do app.

Both the To Do app and Lists app for iPhone and iPad are free downloads.

