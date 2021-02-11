Spike Email adds Outlook-style mentions, canned responses, and a new document scanner

Spike Email has released a new update to their desktop application that adds some extremely beneficial features. The new features are Outlook-style mentions, canned email responses, and a new iOS document scanner.

The Spike @ mentions feature for email threads will be quite familiar to those who have Outlook and Microsoft 365 in the corporate world. For email threads that can get quite long, it’s helpful to be able to see when your attention is required on a task.

The second new feature on the Spike desktop app is a new canned replies feature. If you frequently respond to people with the same response (help desk responses, sales follow-ups, etc.), you can build these responses in the email so you can use them over and over again.

On Spike iOS app, a new document scanner was added as well. This feature is useful if you need to quickly email receipts in for reimbursements as work or storing receipts in a note for warranty purposes. One of the receipts I always tend to lose is for plants we buy in the spring that come with a one-year warranty, so I need to get in the habit of scanning while I am at the store and emailing it to myself so I can store it alongside my other email receipts.

The new Spike @ mentions feature and canned responses look to be very useful features, but I’d love to see them make their way to the iOS app as well. I frequently try to get my inbox cleaned out while I am on the go, so being able to respond with canned responses would be useful.

Spike is a free download on The App Store with premium options for business customers. It’s available on Mac, iOS, Android, and on the web.

