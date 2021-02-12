Apple․com adds dedicated Activation Lock webpage with new self-serve tool

Apple has launched a new way for users in the United States to more easily disable Activation Lock on their device. As first spotted by users on Reddit, there is now a dedicated webpage on Apple’s website for managing Activation Lock requests.

For those unfamiliar, here’s Apple’s explanation of what exactly Activation Lock is:

Find My includes Activation Lock—a feature that’s designed to prevent anyone else from using your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, if it’s ever lost or stolen. Activation Lock turns on automatically when you turn on Find My. Activation Lock helps you keep your device secure, even if it’s in the wrong hands, and can improve your chances of recovering it. Even if you erase your device remotely, Activation Lock can continue to deter anyone from reactivating your device without your permission.

There are a variety of reasons as to why you might need to turn off Activation Lock on a device, such as selling it or gifting it, and Apple is hoping to make this process easier and more straightforward for users.

On this new webpage, Apple explains to users that you can turn off Activation Lock by signing into your iCloud account or by resetting your Apple ID. The website provides quick links to do both of these things.

More notably, the webpage allows users to easily start an Activation Lock support request. Here, users can submit a request without contacting Apple Support directly to disable Activation Lock on a device.

You must be the owner of the device – Proof of ownership documentation is required. Proof of ownership must include the product serial number, IMEI, or MEID.

– Proof of ownership documentation is required. Proof of ownership must include the product serial number, IMEI, or MEID. Your data on the device will be erased – If Apple unlocks Activation Lock on your device, all files and data stored on your device will be permanently erased. Please note, restoring your device from a local backup will re-enable Activation Lock.

– If Apple unlocks Activation Lock on your device, all files and data stored on your device will be permanently erased. Please note, restoring your device from a local backup will re-enable Activation Lock. We can’t unlock a managed device – If your device is owned by a business or educational institution, please contact your IT department or manager. We also do not accept bulk requests.

– If your device is owned by a business or educational institution, please contact your IT department or manager. We also do not accept bulk requests. Your device must not be in Lost Mode.

Once you acknowledge these terms, Apple will ask for your email address and device serial number, IMEI, or MEID. You can then submit the request, and Apple will follow up via email.

