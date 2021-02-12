Apple updates its Developer Forums with improved search and thread notifications

Apple released an update to its Developer Forums today with two improvements. There’s now an enhanced search along with a way to monitor threads and receive an email each time you get a reply.

Apple noted the two updates on its Developer website today:

The Apple Developer Forums are a great place to connect with fellow developers and Apple engineers as you give and receive help on development topics. And now, it’s easier to find and keep track of content you’re interested in. Take advantage of enhanced search and a new feature that monitors threads for you and sends you an email each time there’s a reply.

Last June ahead of WWDC 2020, Apple introduced an overhaul to its Developer Forums. Here’s how we described the changes when they launched last year:

The new Developer Forums feature a much sleeker design with the ability to easily ask questions, search, view popular topics, and more. When you choose a specific thread, you can view the responses, upvote or downvote, and share with other sources.

You can find more details about the Developer Forums in Apple’s support document here.

