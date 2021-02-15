Apple shared details on a new repair program for Apple Watch Series 5 and SE that have become bricked after entering Power Reserve. Below we’ll cover how check Apple Watch Power Reserve bug free repair eligibility and next steps with Apple.

Apple released the watchOS 7.3.1 update for Apple Watch Series 5 and SE users that prevents the Power Reserve bug from happening.

But unfortunately, if your watch has already been affected by the flaw, you’ll probably have to send in your Apple Watch for repair. While all Apple Watch SE users will still be under warranty, Series 5 owners without AppleCare are out of warranty. Luckily Apple has created a free repair program.

How to check Apple Watch Power Reserve bug free repair eligibility

As shown above, Power Reserve can be turned on automatically or manually and just shows the current time along with a charging icon. The bug is affecting what Apple says is “a very small number of customers” running watchOS 7.2 and 7.3 on Apple Watch Series 5 and SE.

It’s mostly straightforward to see if your watch is affected, but Apple has one specific step to follow

If your Apple Watch Series 5 or SE is stuck in Power Reserve, place it on the charger (how to check your Apple Watch model)

Make sure to wait for a least 30 minutes to see if it begins to charge

to see if it begins to charge If it won’t take a charge after 30 minutes, reach out to Apple Support for next steps on getting a free repair

Note: Apple will need to examine your watch to make sure it is fully eligible for the free repair.

You can see the official Apple Support document on the Power Reserve bricking bug here.

