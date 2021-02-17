Apple releases second public beta of iOS 14.5 with new emoji, Music app changes, more

Following the release to developers yesterday, Apple has released iOS 14.5 beta 2 to public beta users today. iOS 14.5 beta 2 makes continued refinements to the new features coming to iPhone and iPad users this spring. Apple has also released the second public beta of watchOS 7.4 today.
Some of the new features in iOS 14.5 beta 2:
- The Music app includes new swipe gestures for adding songs to your queue as well as new pop-over menus for other controls
- iOS 14.5 adds new Shortcuts actions for taking screenshots, changing orientation lock, more
- With iPadOS 14.5, iPad (8th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) now mute the built-in microphone when its Smart Folio is closed.
- iOS 14.5 adds over 200 new emoji to iPhone, including AirPods Max-inspired headphone design
- Users on Reddit suggest that iOS 14.5 beta 2 fixes green tint issue affecting some iPhone owners
If you’re running the iOS 14 public beta, you can update to iOS 14.5 public beta 2 by heading to the Settings app, choosing Software Update, and installing the available update. If you don’t see it immediately, keep checking as it may take a few minutes to hit your device.
Here’s our video look at everything new in iOS 14.5 beta 2:
