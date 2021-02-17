Apple releases second public beta of iOS 14.5 with new emoji, Music app changes, more

Following the release to developers yesterday, Apple has released iOS 14.5 beta 2 to public beta users today. iOS 14.5 beta 2 makes continued refinements to the new features coming to iPhone and iPad users this spring. Apple has also released the second public beta of watchOS 7.4 today.

Some of the new features in iOS 14.5 beta 2:

If you’re running the iOS 14 public beta, you can update to iOS 14.5 public beta 2 by heading to the Settings app, choosing Software Update, and installing the available update. If you don’t see it immediately, keep checking as it may take a few minutes to hit your device.

Here’s our video look at everything new in iOS 14.5 beta 2:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: