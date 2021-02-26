Apple Music showcasing session musicians and songwriters in ‘Behind the Songs’ collection

Apple Music is showing off its love for the industry in a new collection called Behind the Songs. Here, Apple Music members can discover music with an emphasis on songwriters, producers, and session musicians who may not otherwise receive top credits.

Behind the Songs features episodes from Apple Music Radio that highlight songwriters who created the songs we know and love, playlists that dive into specific songwriters, including artists who write their own lyrics, as well as playlists that promote the work of specific producers.

The section also includes On the Session playlists from session musicians like Jack Antonoff and Carol Kaye. Lyrics to Live By and The Stories Behind the Songs offer short videos from artists like Grimes, Halsey, and Sam Smith who talk about the meaning of specific lyrics to songs they’ve written.

Finally, the new curation on Apple Music leaves you with specific artist recommendations that fit the theme of great songwriting and lyrics. Behind the Songs is live on Apple Music now.

Apple Music is available from $9.99/month standard, or from $14.95/month through the Apple One bundle with Apple TV+, Arcade, and iCloud storage.

