Amazon’s GameOn app lets you easily create gaming clips, now available on iPhone and iPad

Amazon is expanding its platform for sharing mobile gaming clips, GameOn, to the iPhone and iPad. If you ever want to record short clips from your gameplay, Amazon’s GameOn app makes it easy.

GameOn was released in November for Android and it’s now on the App Store, as spotted by TechCrunch. This free video clip maker integrates with over 1,000 mobile games, such as PUBG Mobile, Brawl Star, Marvel Contest of Champions, Crossy Road, Angry Birds 2, Final Fantasy Brave Exivius, and more.

With GameOn you can create short videos from 30 seconds to five minutes long. You can also use the screen recorder with Facecam to add a personal feel to your clip. Once you’re finished, you can share via social media or by sending direct links to friends.

The app lets you save your HD videos at any moment during the game. This is what’s also available with GameOn:

Recall Recording feature saves your last 30 seconds to 2 minutes;

Use selfie camera to personalize your clips with a selfie video at the beginning or end of your recording;

Be creative, record screen, and generate unique gameplay videos, selfie reactions, and commentary clips to create engaging content;

Edit your clip using this capture app to keep only the important stuff in it.

Although it was already possible to record Apple Arcade games with the built-in recorder feature on the iPhone and iPad, GameOn also lets you record your Arcade sessions. Show other users all the traffic you can avoid with Mini Motorways or your skills with the upcoming game Fantasian, by Final Fantasy’s creator.

GameOn is a free app and you can download it here on the App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: