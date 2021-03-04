Deals: Apple Watch and iPhone sale from $120, iPad Air $69 off, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with a 1-day Apple Watch and iPhone sale from $120. That’s alongside Apple’s latest iPad Air at $69 off and some rare Philips Hue discounts from $42. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Woot 1-day Apple Watch and iPhone sale starts at $120

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models from $120. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro 64GB at $640. Down from $999, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. You can also score iPhone 11 from $500, as well as iPhone 11 Pro Max from $710.

Apple’s now previous-generation iPhone lineup delivers Liquid Retina HD displays alongside dual or three camera systems which will capture some of the best smartphone photos out there. That’s on top of Face ID, wireless charging support, and more.

Apple’s latest iPad Air now on sale at $69 off

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air from $549. Saving you as much as $69 from the going rate depending on which configuration you lock down, today’s discounts are marking some of the best prices to date, if not new all-time lows.

Apple’s latest iPad Air iterates on previous-generation models with a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen, Touch ID in the power button, and a new A14 Bionic processor to power it all. There’s also support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard to complete the package.

Score rare Philips Hue discounts from $42

Amazon is discounting a selection of Philips Hue indoor and outdoor smart lights and accessories headlined by its latest Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus for $66. Down from $80, today’s offer is still one of the first discounts to date, saves you over $13, and matches our previous mention for the best price since Black Friday.

With the added perk of Bluetooth connectivity, the latest Lightstrip Plus is just as ideal for those getting started as anyone already in the Hue ecosystem. It gives you 6 feet of multicolor illumination alongside the ability to control it with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. I picked one of these up over the holidays and have been impressed with the improvements over the previous-generation.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Wyze Bulb Color review: voice-control, bright, and easy to set up [Video]

Corsair Katar Pro XT Review: An incredible mouse for $30 [Video]

Razer Kiyo Pro Review: Is this the best camera for streaming and video calls? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: