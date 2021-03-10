Apple TV+ announces Central Park season two debuts June 25, third season renewal

Apple TV+ today announced that the service’s animated musical series Central Park will be getting a third season. The second season of the cartoon will debut on June 25.

The first three episodes of Central Park season two will arrive on Apple TV+ on June 25, with the remainder of the season rolling out weekly. A release date for season three has not yet been announced.

As it is a musical, each episode of Central Park features three or four original songs. The second and third seasons will therefore introduce more than 100 new songs across ~30 episodes.

The Central Park cast includes Josh Gad, David Diggs, Kathryn Hayn, Lesle Odom Jr and more. Kristen Bell voiced lead character Molly in the first season, but stepped down last year and the character is now voiced by Emmy Raver-Lampman.

Here’s one of the upcoming songs from the new season:

