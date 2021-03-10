Deals: Apple Watch Series 6 $80 off, official MagSafe Charger $34, more

All of the today’s best deals are headlined by Apple Watch Series 6 styles at up to $80 off. You’ll also be a able to score an all-time low on the official MagSafe Charger at $34 and all of the discounts in Adorama’s new two-day Apple sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 6 styles now up to $80 off

Amazon is currently taking up to $80 off a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models starting at $374. You’ll enjoy free shipping across the board. With a variety of styles included, our top pick is the 40mm Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular model at $669. Down from its $749 going rate, you’re saving the full $80 with today’s offer marking the second-best to date and the lowest since November.

Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of noteworthy features to your wrist headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models for leaving your iPhone behind during long runs and the like.

Apple’s MagSafe Charger returns to all-time low at $34

Amazon currently offers Apple’s new MagSafe Charger for $34. Down from $39, today’s offer is still one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen on the recently released iPhone 12 accessory and matches our previous mention for the all-time low.

If you picked up one of Apple’s latest handsets last fall or anytime since, the new MagSafe Charger from Apple is certainly worth bringing into your kit. Delivering a magnetic design that will snap onto the back of your iPhone 12, it provides up to 15W of power without having to plug in a cable.

Adorama launches 2-day Apple sale

Adorama is launching a two-day Apple savings event today that’s taking as much as $800 off a selection of the latest Macs, previous-generation machines, accessories, and more. Our top pick is the Apple 32-inch Retina 6K Pro Display XDR for $4,849. Down from its $4,999 going rate, you’re saving $150 here with today’s offer marking the second-best price we’ve seen over the past six months.

Pro Display XDR delivers a high-end 32-inch 6K panel for elevating your Mac workstation. Alongside its sleek design with minimal bezels, there’s also Thunderbolt 3 connectivity that delivers 96W of power passthrough alongside three additional USB-C slots for some extra I/O expansion.

