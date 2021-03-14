Apple promotes AirPods Pro in new ‘Jump’ ad ahead of rumored AirPods 3

We’ve been hearing rumors about AirPods 3 for a while now, and there’s strong evidence that Apple will introduce the next generation of its entry-level wireless earbuds next week. Meanwhile, ahead of all these rumors, Apple has just shared a new advertisement highlighting AirPods Pro.

Titled “Jump,” the new video shows an AirPods Pro user running and jumping as he listens to a song with Apple’s wireless earphones. At the same time, the ad highlights the Active Cancellation Mode, which reduces noise from the external environment.

“Turn the world into your playground with AirPods Pro,” Apple says in the video description. The new ad can be compared in some ways to another Apple advertisement called “Bounce,” in which the company also shows a man jumping down the street with the AirPods (this time with the second generation model).

Interestingly, the timing that Apple chose to launch this new program is quite curious since the company is only a few days away from introducing a new model of AirPods — if the rumors are true, of course. Apple’s YouTube channel has even been updated with a new header image featuring the AirPods Pro, which were introduced in 2019.

The song played in the video is “Fallin’ Apart (Feat. Denzel Curry & Pell)” by Young Franco. You can watch the new ad below and also on Apple’s official YouTube channel:

