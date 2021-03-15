Apple releases macOS 11.3 beta 4 for developers

- Mar. 15th 2021 10:13 am PT

0

Apple has seeded developers with macOS 11.3 beta 4 today. The release comes two weeks after beta 3 arrived. macOS 11.3 comes with new sorting options in Reminders, expanded support for Xbox/PlayStation controllers, autoplay in Apple Music, and more.

macOS 11.3 beta 4 is available and the OTA should be showing up in System Preferences > Software Update if you’re enrolled in the developer or public beta program (keep checking back if you don’t see it yet). You can also head to Apple’s Developer site to download it manually.

We saw the most changes with the first macOS 11.3 beta including a sizable list of new features. We got new sorting options in Reminders, the ability to set audio output to Stereo HomePods as default, support for the latest Xbox/Playstation controllers.

11.3 beta 2 brought some more minor changes including a new warranty feature under the About This Mac section and a new Autoplay feature in Apple Music that previously debuted in iOS 14, and some tweaks to the Touch Alternatives menu.

Beta 4 comes with build number 20E5210c, and we’ll be looking out for what changes or new features might come with the latest build. Spot anything? Share down in the comments or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur was announced on June 22nd at Apple's WWDC Developer Conference. A developer beta is available now, public beta in July, with the general release in the fall.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.