Apple stops signing iOS 14.4, blocking downgrades from iOS 14.4.1

Apple today stopped signing iOS 14.4, which means users who have updated their devices to iOS 14.4.1 can no longer downgrade to iOS 14.4 or previous versions of the operating system. This follows the release of iOS 14.4.1 last week with important security patches for iPhone and iPad users.

iOS 14.4.1 patches a vulnerability in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and third-party browsers on iOS. According to Apple, the exploit could lead to malicious code execution through web content. Prior to that, iOS 14.4 was released in January with changes to the Camera app, bug fixes for keyboard input lag, and new Apple Watch Unity watch faces.

Reverting to older iOS builds is common for those with jailbroken devices. Restoring an iPhone or iPad to a previous version of iOS can sometimes be helpful for users who experience significant bugs after upgrading to the latest version of iOS.

If you have experienced any serious issues with iOS 14.4.1, unfortunately you’ll now have to wait until a future update is available rather than downgrading to iOS 14.4. The only possible downgrade for now is from the recently released iOS 14.5 beta 4 to iOS 14.4.1.

