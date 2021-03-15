Apple releases iOS 14.5 beta 4 to developers and public beta users

iOS 14.5 beta 4 is rolling out to registered developers and public beta users today, coming two weeks after the release of iOS 14.5 beta 3. iOS 14.5 packs a variety of new features including the ability to unlock your iPhone using Apple Watch, and beta four makes further refinements to these new features.
iOS 14.5 beta 4 is available to developers and public beta users via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number for today’s update is 18E5178a.
Perhaps most notably, iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 include a major change to the integration between iPhone and Apple Watch. For the first time, you can now use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone when you’re wearing a face mask. Learn more about that in our full hands-on right here.
Other new features in iOS 14.5:
- New “Items” tab in the Find My app for tracking AirTags and other third-party accessories
- iOS 14.5 code suggests support for Apple Card Family Sharing, but it’s unclear if this feature will make the cut for the final release
- Horizontal boot screen on the iPad
- Updates to the Music app, including swipe gestures, a lyrics sharing feature, and more
- AirPlay 2 support for Fitness+ workouts
- Waze-like features in Apple Maps
- PS5 / Xbox Series X controller support
Other new releases from Apple today:
- tvOS 14.5 beta 4 – 18L5186a
- watchOS 7.4 beta 4 – 18T5183b
- HomePod 14.5 beta 4 – 18L5186a
- iPadOS 14.5 beta 4 – 18E5178a
- macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 4 – 20E5210c
If you spot any changes in iOS 14.5 beta 4, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today.
Read more about iOS 14.5:
- Hands-on with iOS 14.5 beta 2 changes and features [Video]
- You can now unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch when wearing a face mask, here’s how
- iOS 14.5 code reveals upcoming ‘Apple Card Family’ feature for multi-user accounts
- Apple Maps adding new Waze-like features for speed traps, accidents, and other road hazards
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.