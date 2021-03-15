Apple releases iOS 14.5 beta 4 to developers and public beta users

iOS 14.5 beta 4 is rolling out to registered developers and public beta users today, coming two weeks after the release of iOS 14.5 beta 3. iOS 14.5 packs a variety of new features including the ability to unlock your iPhone using Apple Watch, and beta four makes further refinements to these new features.

iOS 14.5 beta 4 is available to developers and public beta users via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number for today’s update is 18E5178a.

Perhaps most notably, iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 include a major change to the integration between iPhone and Apple Watch. For the first time, you can now use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone when you’re wearing a face mask. Learn more about that in our full hands-on right here.

Other new features in iOS 14.5:

New “Items” tab in the Find My app for tracking AirTags and other third-party accessories Read more about this

iOS 14.5 code suggests support for Apple Card Family Sharing, but it’s unclear if this feature will make the cut for the final release

Horizontal boot screen on the iPad

Updates to the Music app, including swipe gestures, a lyrics sharing feature, and more

AirPlay 2 support for Fitness+ workouts

Waze-like features in Apple Maps

PS5 / Xbox Series X controller support

Other new releases from Apple today:

tvOS 14.5 beta 4 – 18L5186a

watchOS 7.4 beta 4 – 18T5183b

HomePod 14.5 beta 4 – 18L5186a

iPadOS 14.5 beta 4 – 18E5178a

macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 4 – 20E5210c

If you spot any changes in iOS 14.5 beta 4, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today.

