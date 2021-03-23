Apple seeds developers with tvOS 14.5 and HomePod 14.5 beta 5

Apple has seeded today beta 5 of tvOS 14.5 and HomePod 14.5. After four betas, the company seems to be approaching the final release of the tvOS for the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K, as well as HomePod 14.5 for the HomePod and HomePod mini.

Both the software have the same build: 18E5186a. While developers and public beta users can download beta 5 of tvOS 14.5 for the Apple TV, only invited developers can try the HomePod beta.

The Apple TV software is bringing support for the latest PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers, which can be used to play games from the tvOS.

HomePod 14.5, which is based on the tvOS, will be the first update for the smart speaker from Apple after it being discontinued early this month. The company said it’s now focusing on the HomePod mini.

The tvOS update can be installed on Apple TV HD (4th generation) and Apple TV 4K (5th generation) through the Settings app if your Apple TV is already enrolled in Apple’s Developer Program.

Spot any major changes in today’s new release of tvOS 14.5? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: