The WWDC 2021 has been announced for June 7. As we’ve detailed before, this Worldwide Developers Conference is going to be again an all-online event and we can expect to learn more about Apple’s latest software.

iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS will receive some fresh updates. 9to5Mac can already confirm that the iPhone’s software and Mac’s software this year are likely to be called iOS 15 and macOS 12.

We also expect to see Apple introducing iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 on WWDC 2021.

We still don’t know yet much about these updates, but some of the things on my wishlist include:

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 could receive a new interface update. App icons should look closer to the ones on macOS Big Sur, with Apple switching the flat design for a neo-skeuomorphism style. Check out our full concept of iOS 15 right here.

could receive a new interface update. App icons should look closer to the ones on macOS Big Sur, with Apple switching the flat design for a neo-skeuomorphism style. Check out our full concept of iOS 15 right here. For the watchOS 8 , our colleague Parker Ortolani gave us a few ideas of what to expect here. As we always get on watchOS updates, expect more Watch Faces, exercises, and an even more powerful Apple Maps with an improved Siri.

, our colleague Parker Ortolani gave us a few ideas of what to expect here. As we always get on watchOS updates, expect more Watch Faces, exercises, and an even more powerful Apple Maps with an improved Siri. For macOS 12 , we could get an OS more focused on the Apple Silicon Macs, but I just hope for a more stable version of the software, as happened with macOS High Sierra.

, we could get an OS more focused on the Apple Silicon Macs, but I just hope for a more stable version of the software, as happened with macOS High Sierra. Finally, for tvOS 15, yes, you got it: new live wallpapers. Other than that, who knows what to expect. Some possibilities include improved integration with the HomeKit, new tweaks for the HomePod, and that’s probably it.

Of course, we are still two months away from WWDC 2021 but aside from the software, we could also see some new hardware, as the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR were introduced at WWDC 2019.

Tell us in the poll below: Which new OS are you most excited to see unveiled at WWDC 2021?

