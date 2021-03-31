Apple introduces battery recalibration tool for iPhone with iOS 14.5 beta 6

Apple has just released iOS 14.5 beta 6 to developers, and while this version already comes with several new features, the company has added one more in its latest beta. iPhone users will now have a tool to recalibrate the device’s internal battery when it’s not performing as expected.

9to5Mac first found the new calibration tool in the iOS 14.5 code, which will show up for users who have experienced reduced peak battery performance. Interestingly enough, the code reveals a URL to a support article on Apple’s website that is now live and provides more details about this new feature.

Apple expects the new battery recalibration tool will help users to “address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users.” For an unknown reason, this feature is only compatible with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max for now.

iOS 14.5, coming later this spring, includes an update where the battery health reporting system will recalibrate maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max to address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users. Symptoms of this bug include unexpected battery drain behavior or, in a small number of instances, reduced peak performance capability. This inaccurate battery health reporting does not reflect an issue with actual battery health.

The company says that battery recalibration will occur during regular recharge cycles and that this process may take a few weeks to complete. When the recalibration is finished, maximum capacity percentage and peak performance capability data will be updated in the Settings app.

Based on code from iOS 14.5, the system will recommend the user to take the iPhone to an Apple Authorized Service Provider if the recalibration is not successful:

Recalibration of the battery health reporting system was not successful. An Apple Authorized Service Provider can replace the battery free of charge to restore full performance and capacity.

Also with iOS 14.5 beta 6, Apple is adding new voices to Siri, as well as an option to choose whether the virtual assistant will have a female or male voice right in the initial device setup. Other iOS 14.5 features include unlocking the iPhone with Apple Watch, updates to the Music app, Waze-like features for Apple Maps, and more.

Apple says iOS 14.5 is coming to all users this spring.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: