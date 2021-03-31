Apple releases iOS 14.5 beta 6 to developers, public release nears

Apple has released iOS 14.5 beta 6 to developers, coming one week after the release of beta 5. iOS 14.5 packs a variety of new features including the ability to unlock your iPhone using Apple Watch. It’s expected to be released to the public as soon as sometime in April.

Today’s update includes major changes to Siri: starting with iOS 14.5 Siri will no longer default to a female voice.

Today’s new release of iOS 14.5 is available to developers and public beta users via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number for today’s release is 18E5194a.

We were hoping for today’s iOS 14.5 beta to be the “Release Candidate” version, but unfortunately, that is not the case. Instead, we’re moving ahead with beta 6. The Release Candidate could come as soon as next week.

iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 include a major change to the integration between iPhone and Apple Watch. For the first time, your Apple Watch will now unlock your iPhone when you’re wearing a face covering. Learn more about that in our full hands-on right here.

More new features in iOS 14.5:

If you spot any changes in the iOS 14.5 beta, or the other new releases from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today.

