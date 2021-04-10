Hands-on: ALOGIC Rapid USB-C Wall Chargers [Video]

ALOGIC is introducing a handful of new rapid USB-C GAN chargers in a variety of different port and power options. The goal with these chargers is providing the most power from the most compact form factor possible. Head below for a closer look and get 30% off for a limited time on Amazon [or Amazon UK].

Small and compact

These chargers are very lightweight and compact. The smallest (65W) charger in the lineup is comparable in size to a credit card. The 65W ALOGIC rapid charger is only slightly smaller than the OEM 30W Apple charger, but with over double the wattage.

Thanks to ALOGIC for sponsoring 9to5Mac on YouTube

Four different models

These chargers will be available in the form of: a single-port 65W charger, a dual port 68W charger, a single-port 100W charger, and a 4-port 100W charger. Each charger has a small LED indicator light, letting you know when your devices are being charged.

Included in the box with every one of these models is a 2-meter braided USB-C cable. It’s nice to not only get an extra charger for your iPad or MacBook, but to also get a higher-quality cable than what Apple provides.

9to5Mac’s Take

With the ability to rapid-charge any of your devices like an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook. These rapid chargers from ALOGIC are a great option for being able to get the fastest possible charge from your Apple products. And the compact design of these chargers makes it all the more easy to use at home and on the go.

For a limited time, 9to5Mac readers can get a special 30% off the entire rapid charging lineup on Amazon [or Amazon UK] So make sure to check these out sooner than later if you’re interested. You can also enter ALOGIC’s iPad Pro 12.9 giveaway here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: