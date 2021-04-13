Siri says the next Apple event is on April 20: new iPad Pro expected

In a weird revelation, Siri is telling some people that Apple will host its next event on April 20, a week from today. The discovery was first reported by MacRumors.

Obviously, this is either a complete mistake or Siri has jumped the gun and Apple will be sending out invites to members of the press shortly.

When asking Siri ‘When is the Apple Event?’, it is only sometimes responding with the April 20 date. So if you try it yourself, it might not yield the answer. It’s still unclear if Siri is somehow bugged although presumably a human had to update the response manually.

This would not be the first time something like this has happened, giving credence to the idea that Apple will indeed be hosting an Apple event next week. Back in 2016, Siri tipped the hat on the WWDC date for that year.

We are naturally now on the lookout for formal media events to go out, although invites aren’t usually distributed until around 1PM ET, which is still several hours away.

Assuming it is real, we expect to see a new generation of iPad Pro featuring an A14X chip, Thunderbolt port, and a mini-LED display for the 12.9-inch model. Rumors of AirTags and new iMacs also persist.

