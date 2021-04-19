iVANKY 12-in-2 MacBook Docking Station brings dual 4K HDMI, 18W PD USB-C at $109 (Reg. $150)

iVANKY, a brand that has become well known for its audio and video accessories over the past several years, recently updated its MacBook Docking Station with USB-C, enhanced 4K connectivity, and more. The 12-in-2 USB hub comes in at a far lower price than most at $109 (Reg $150) after our exclusive deal. The dual USB-C dock provide a wealth of I/O possibilities including several legacy USB-A jacks, and more. Hit the jump for all of the details and a closer look.

iVANKY 12-in-2 MacBook Docking Station

The iVANKY 12-in-2 MacBook Docking Station started life on Kickstarter last year before raising five times its funding goal. Fast forward through 2020 to now, and the dock has been updated specifically for Mac users with notable power pass through capabilities, four of the aforementioned USB-A ports, ethernet, and a headphone jack, and much more.

All-in-all, you’re looking at a 12 port dock that connects to two of the USB-C jacks on your machine. Here’s a break down of the I/O here:

2x HDMI

2x USB-C 3.0 (1 PD at 18W, 1 at 7.5W)

4x USB 3.0 (4.5W output)

1x SD card slot

1x microSD card slot

1x Gigabit Ethernet (1000/100/10 Mbps)

1x 3.5mm audio

But the real selling point for many will be the video and display possibilities. Much like a more pricey Thunderbolt model, the iVANKY MacBook Docking Station brings extended desktop, video mirroring, and closed-display modes. Connecting to your Mac with a perfectly aligned double USB-C plug, it provides a pair of HDMI ports that support 4K at 60Hz with HDR (4K @ 30Hz, and 1080p @ 60Hz – dual 4K @ 60Hz limited to 2017 and later 15/16-inch MacBook Pro models)

While the new M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro are only ready to officially support a single display, the iVANKY MacBook Docking Station brings a bit of future proofing for those users. And here are more details from the company on compatibility with other machines:

This dock supports two 4K extended displays with up to 3840×2160 resolution at 60Hz for your 15” MacBook Pro (2017 and later) or 16” MacBook Pro. For other MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, the first 4k monitor have a refresh rate of 60Hz, while the second will refresh at 30Hz.

Power distribution is on point here as well. The iVANKY 12-in-2 offers up a “maximum power supply of 180W” with support for 96W of MacBook charging on top of the 18W PD USB-C port to juice your phone back up in a hurry. The company also touts the MacBook Docking Station as having “comprehensive protection for your laptop” in this regard, including all of the over-voltage protection, over-current protection and short-circuit protection you were hoping for.

The iVANKY 12-in-2 MacBook Docking Station is a compelling option for folks not looking to drop a fortune for a Thunderbolt solution and require speedy power pass through and extensive video connectivity. Regularly $150, 9to5Mac users can scoop one up right now at 40% off the going rate for a total of $109 shipped.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: