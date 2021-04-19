Microsoft’s Visual Studio for Mac getting complete overhaul with native UI and more

Microsoft has announced that a public preview for its Visual Studio 2022 will be coming soon. Along with a number of changes and enhancements, the latest app development software will arrive with an all-new Mac version that includes a native UI, improved performance and reliability, support for macOS accessibility features, and more.

Microsoft shared the first public preview of the Visual Studio 2022 IDE will arrive sometime this summer in a blog post today.

Along with increased speed and cleaner design, the app will be 64-bit, more lightweight, and offer a better experience to collaborate remotely.

The next major release of Visual Studio will be faster, more approachable, and more lightweight, designed for both learners and those building industrial scale solutions. For the first time ever, Visual Studio will be 64-bit. The user experience will feel cleaner, intelligent, and action oriented. Development teams have become more geographically dispersed than ever. It’s become apparent over the last year that organizations need their development teams to collaborate securely, deliver solutions more quickly, and continuously improve their end-user satisfaction and value. We’re making it easier to collaborate with better GitHub integration making it seamless to go from idea to code to the cloud.

Specifically for Mac, Visual Studio 2022 brings a whole new native macOS UI, improved performance and reliability, and can leverage all of the operating system’s accessibility features.

Like the Windows version, Visual Studio 2022 for Mac will also come with the new GitHub integration.

Our goal with Visual Studio 2022 for Mac is to make a modern .NET IDE tailored for the Mac that delivers the productive experience you’ve come to love in Visual Studio. We’re working to move Visual Studio for Mac to native macOS UI, which means it will come with better performance and reliability. It also means that Visual Studio for Mac can take full advantage of all the built-in macOS accessibility features. We’re updating the menus and terminology across the IDE to make Visual Studio more consistent between Mac and Windows. The new Git experience from Visual Studio will also be coming to Visual Studio for Mac, beginning with the introduction of the Git Changes tool window.

Microsoft says those are only “a few highlights of our work in progress, but we welcome your initial thoughts on the direction we’re taking for Visual Studio 2022.”

The company hasn’t announced a firm date for when the first public preview will launch but in the meantime, you can check out existing feature requests and also submit your own here.

At the moment, the top three feature requests are color coded tabs, vertical tabs, and Linux support. Read about all the changes coming with Visual Studio 2022 here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: