All of today’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro at up to $100 off. That’s alongside up to $150 off previous-generation iPad Pros and this highly-rated leather Apple Watch band at $9. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s Magic Keyboards for prev-gen. iPad Pro up to $100 off

Amazon currently offers Apple’s Magic Keyboard for previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $299 shipped. Normally fetching $349, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and is the second-best price to date. Also available for the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro and latest iPad Air at $199, down from $299.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated to supplying power to your device. There are also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. For those who don’t plan on upgrading to the new Thunderbolt-equipped Pros, these deals quite compelling ways to elevate your setup.

Amazon clears out Apple’s 2020 iPad Pros with up to $150 discounts

Amazon is taking as much as $150 off Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pros. With both 11- and 12.9-inch models available, you’ll be able to score the lowest prices of the year across much of the lineup with both Wi-Fi and Cellular models available on top of various storage capacities starting at $700.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pros deliver a familiar edge-to-edge display with up to 12.9 inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner, as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. These discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

This highly-rated leather Apple Watch band is just $9

While Apple’s official leather bands might look fantastic to some, others could be in the market for something a bit more traditional looking. That’s where the Marge Plus Leather Apple Watch Band at $9 comes into play.

Available in various styles to fit with every Apple Watch model, this leather band is a great way to class up your look from the silicone style that was likely bundled with your wearable out of the box. It features a genuine leather build alongside stainless steel lugs for a sophisticated look that won’t cost you anywhere close to the official Apple offerings.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gaming headset [Video]

Hands-on with the new Aukey Aircore wireless charging stands [Video]

Corsair K65 RGB Mini Review: The fastest 60% keyboard [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: