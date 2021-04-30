Apple didn’t take down the online store before pre-orders of the new iMac and iPad Pro, but perhaps it should have done. Twitter is full of complaints saying the Apple Store is messed up, something several of us here at 9to5Mac can confirm from first-hand experience.

Would-be buyers are reporting a range of problems …

Some were unable to put products into the shopping cart without multiple attempts.

“With the 11” iPad Pro, it took three tries to add it to my bag.” “It was a challenge on the Apple TV side as well. Took a bunch of attempts to finally successfully checkout.” “Same here, but resubmitted same config a minute later and it went through.” “Kept getting ‘no longer available,’ but after the 3rd click on that button it was added to my cart and I was able to check out.”

Others were able to add things to the bag, but they then disappeared.

“Just tap everything until something adds, if it throws an error, try again, Apple Pay anything that hits the bag before it can disappear, breathe, hydrate, repeat, wonder if the store going down first really was better.” “Was able to order the Apple TV via the web but had to switch to the iOS app to order the iPad.”

Yet others were able to add products to the cart, but couldn’t check out.

This was a nightmare. Had the 12.9” iPad Pro in my cart at least 20 times before it let me check out. Finally got it to stick but shipping Jun 2-9.

Finally, some successfully checked out, but then found the order wasn’t shown in their account.

Is everyone’s orders showing up on the order page? I check mine, and there’s nothing there but stuff I got delivered previously.

Oh, and miscellaneous glitches.

Apple said my method of delivery was not available but my order for the iPad went through anyway. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

If you’re unsure whether your order has gone through, checking your email tends to be more reliable than looking for it in your orders on Apple’s website.

Was the Apple Store messed up for you when pre-ordering? Please share your own experiences in the comments.

