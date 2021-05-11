British audio purveyor Naim is today launching its Uniti Atom Headphone Edition with AirPlay 2 support. According to Naim’s website, these headphones “can transform any space into your own audio cocoon.”

The Uniti Atom Headphone Edition, which is an optimized version of the Unit Atom, also features a 6.3mm and Balanced XDR and Pentagon outputs, plus it’s compatible with an array of headphones.

Stream your own digital music library, favorite radio stations and podcasts, and music from Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and Qobuz through your headphones without life disturbing you. Also wirelessly stream directly from all your devices via Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, plus connect other sources, from turntables to USB drives. Explore and curate all these choices via the Naim App.

The Uniti Atom Headphone Edition is also a compact streaming pre-amplifier. The user just have to add active speakers or a power amplifier and speakers for an instant system.

“We have designed this special edition of the mighty Uniti Atom to be the premium music streaming system for solo listening. Just add headphones to escape into your own world of high-quality sound,” said Paul Neville, Naim research & development director.

Apart from AirPlay 2, users can also connect other devices via digital inputs such as turntables. Audio can be played at up to 32bit/384kHz resolution.

The Naim app makes it easy to control the Uniti Atom Headphone Edition and even link up to other music system arounds the user’s home. The app shows all your music, including your favorite radio stations, streaming services and playlists, and explore artist discographies and biographies.

Uniti Atom Headphone Edition works seamlessly with other Naim streaming products, including Mu-so systems as well.

Naim’s Uniti Atom Headphone Edition is available now and will sell for $3,290, £2,399, or €2,899.

