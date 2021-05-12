Chipolo ONE Spot tracker now available with Find My integration, undercutting AirTag in price

In April, Apple officially opened the Find My network to third-party products with Chipolo ONE Spot, Belkin’s SOUNDFORM Freedom, and VanMoof’s latest S3 and X3 e-bikes. Now, the AirTag competitor Chipolo ONE Spot is available to pre-order.

“Chipolo ONE Spot is one of the first third-party accessories that work with the Apple Find My app. Add it to the Items tab in the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad. After setup you can locate it in the Find My app with your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac.“

Different from the AirTag, the Chipolo ONE Spot has a keyring hole that attaches directly to the keyring. Although it’s water-resistant, it has an iPX5 rate, which means it can resist a sustained, low-pressure water jet spray, while AirTag has IP67, which can be submerged up to one meter in water for 30 minutes.

Chipolo says this item tracker is “easy to hear” with a speaker that gets up to 120dB. It also has a replaceable battery that lasts up to one year, similar to AirTag.

Connected with the Find My network, if the user loses an item, they can receive the help of “hundreds of millions” of Apple devices with the Chipolo ONE Spot.

Chipolo says its item tracker can be attached to keys, luggage, or even child’s toys. Within the Find My app, it’s possible to locate the accessory, play sound, and turn on “Lost Mode” so the Find My Network will notify the user when it’s located.

With pre-orders starting today, the Chipolo ONE Spot will ship in June. A one-pack costs $28, while a four-pack includes free shipping and costs $90.

