As we head into the weekend, all of today’s best deals kick off with a series of Anker iPhone essentials starting at $11. That’s alongside Nomad’s spring outlet Apple gear sale and the official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case for $51. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s weekend sale discounts iPhone gear from $11

The weekend has almost arrived, and Anker is celebrating with a series of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. With price cuts on everything from iPhone essentials to projectors, earbuds, and more, prices start at $11. Headlining this time around is the Anker 3-in-1 PowerWave 10 Charging Station for $33. Down from its usual $43 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, marks the second-best price to date, and comes within $3 of the low.

This 3-in-1 charging stand from Anker will upgrade your desk or nightstand with the ability to top off your smartphone as well as two other devices at once. Its main Qi stand can dish out 10W of power to Android handsets to 7.5W to iPhones, while the pair of 2.4A USB ports around back are ideal for earbuds, power banks, and other accessories.

Nomad outlet sale discounts leather Apple Watch bands and more

To close out the workweek, Nomad is launching a new outlet sale today that’s discounting a selection of its smartphone accessories and other Apple gear from $10. Our top pick is on the Nomad Apple Watch Active Strap for $50. Down from its $70 going rate, you’re looking at 25% in savings, with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date and coming within $10 of the all-time low.

Nomad’s Active Strap brings a leather design to your Apple Watch, complete with custom stainless steel lugs to complete the stylish accessory. On top of being waterproof, this band lives up to its name with a breathable design that’ll help keep it comfortable during workouts and more, so you don’t have to sacrifice style while at the gym.

Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case drops to $51

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case for $51. Normally fetching $59, like you’ll pay for other styles, today’s offer marks the first discount we’ve seen on this color, is $4 under previous discounts on the official iPhone 12/Pro cases, and a new all-time low. This is also only the second notable price cut to date, as well. Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: The SSL UF8 is overkill for my Premiere Pro audio workflow [Video]

Razer Anzu review: Smart glasses that play audio at home and on the go [Video]

EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gaming headset [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: