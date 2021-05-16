Lossless audio references found in Apple Music web app as company teases special announcement

Apple Music is currently promoting a teaser for a special announcement later this week. Several different signs point to it being the addition of a lossless audio streaming option for Apple Music subscribers.

9to5Mac has now found more code references to back up the hype. In the source code of the Apple Music web app, we have found new references to ‘Lossless’ and ‘Hi Res Lossless’ music …

The references indicate that tracks in Apple Music will soon be available in a higher-quality lossless format.

This lines up with findings by 9to5Google in the Android Apple Music app. Apple Music for Android is readying support for two ‘lossless’ bit rates: 24-bit/48kHz and 24-bit/192kHz.

The strings in the Android app suggested the highest quality lossless stream will consume up to 36 MB of data for a single 3-minute song.

The lossless references are also next to mentions of ‘Dolby Atmos’ and ‘Dolby Audio’. It its possible that some songs will be authored in this way and enable a 3D soundstage with the Spatial Audio features of AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Found in music.apple.com source code

We expect Apple Music to officially announce its new hi-fi tier sometime this week. A previous report pointed to a May 18th date.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: