Apple debuts redesigned Apple Store app on iPad with sidebar and rapid access to recent orders

Today Apple has updated the Apple Store app to version 5.12, bringing along a completely redesigned user interface on iPad. The new design takes advantage of the sidebars introduced in iPadOS 14 last summer. Apple has made a number of other changes to the app as well including updates to Today at Apple sessions and the iPad shopping experience.

First and foremost, the new design has a sidebar on the left side of the screen that you can choose to hide or show. It works just like other iPad apps in iPadOS 14 like the new Music and Photos apps. Apple has added a new dedicated “Recent Orders” category in the sidebar to quickly access your Apple Store orders as well. All of the categories that previously were only depicted as a grid are also available in the sidebar for quick access.

On top of the new design, Apple has added the ability to “seamlessly add a keyboard or Apple Pencil when shopping for your iPad.” This option now appears in the configuration tool when selecting the size and storage capacity of an iPad, much like it does on the web currently.

Apple has also said that they are introducing new virtual Today at Apple sessions so that you can “learn everything from the basics to ways to stay productive.” This new version of the Apple Store app is now available on the App Store, and as always, it’s free.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: