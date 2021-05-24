When Apple announced the new Apple TV 4K, users were eager to buy the redesigned Siri Remote. In fact, over 30% of our readers were only interested in the remote. With new hardware already available, users are having trouble with the scrolling function on the second-generation Siri Remote.

Users over social media are complaining about the new scrolling function on the remote being a “little counterintuitive,” as a Reddit user said. On Twitter, another user experienced the same thing: “Anyone else having weird scrolling behavior with the new Apple TV 4K and Siri Remote? When I try to scroll on the new click wheel it keeps scrolling back and forth.”

While it doesn’t seem to be a problem scrolling on Apple TV+ content, some streaming services, like Disney+, lack support for the click wheel on the second-generation Siri Remote.

According to a Reddit user, it’s simple to “fix” this:

“It thinks you’re swiping side-to-side. If you want to utilize the scroll wheel, while the show is paused, hold your finger on the outer circle part until a little circular icon pops up. Then it should work properly in the circular motion.”

In a support page, Apple also give users some tips of how to use the second-generation Siri Remote:

Play or pause: press the center of the clickpad or press the Play / Pause button

press the center of the clickpad or press the Play / Pause button Rewind or fast forward 10 seconds: press left or right on the clickpad ring

press left or right on the clickpad ring Go back or forward continuously: press and hold the clickpad ring. Press left or right repeatedly to switch between reverse or fast forward (2x, 3x, 4x) options. Press the center of the clickpad or press the Play / Pause button to resume playback.

press and hold the clickpad ring. Press left or right repeatedly to switch between reverse or fast forward (2x, 3x, 4x) options. Press the center of the clickpad or press the Play / Pause button to resume playback. Rewind or fast forward using the video thumbnails on the playback timeline to find a scene: Press the Play / Pause button, or press the center of the clickpad to pause the video. A preview thumbnail appears above the playback timeline at the bottom of the screen. Swipe left or right to go back or forward in time. For more precise control, place your finger on the outer edge of the clickpad ring until a ring icon appears on the screen and circle your finger counterclockwise or clockwise around the clickpad ring.

Did any of this help? Are you having trouble getting used to the second-generation Siri Remote? Tell us in the comments section below.

Anyone else having weird scrolling behavior with the new #AppleTV4K and Siri Remote? When I try to scroll on the new clickwheel it keeps scrolling back and forth. Happens on several apps like #DisneyPlus and #Netflix apps. Did you also see this during your review @Andrew_OSU ? pic.twitter.com/VfIOzQNuOP — David Kurz (@kurze_info) May 23, 2021

